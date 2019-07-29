The Height of the Storm, Starring Jonathan Pryce & Eileen Atkins, Completes Casting for Broadway Run

Full casting is set for Florian Zeller's The Height of the Storm, a new play slated to arrive on the Great White Way following an acclaimed debut in London's West End. The previously announced Broadway production, directed by Jonathan Kent, will begin previews on September 10 and open on September 24 at Manhattan Theatre Club's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.



Newly announced cast members include West End co-stars Amanda Drew and James Hillier, reprising their performances as Anne and The Man, respectively, along with Lisa O'Hare (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder) as Elise and Lucy Cohu (Forgiven) as The Woman.



They join previously announced West End headliners Jonathan Pryce and Eileen Atkins, repeating their work as André and Madeleine, respectively.



Translated by Christopher Hampton, The Height of the Storm centers on the lives of André (Pryce) and Madeleine (Atkins), who have been filled with the everyday pleasures and unfathomable mysteries of a 50-year-long marriage. When suddenly their life together begins to unravel, a loving relationship is faced with the inevitability of change.



The production will feature scenic and costume design by Anthony Ward, lighting design by Hugh Vanstone, sound design by Paul Groothuis and original compositions by Gary Yershon.