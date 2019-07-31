Sponsored
Karen Olivo & Susan Blackwell
(Photos: Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

Watch Moulin Rouge! Star Karen Olivo Reveal Aaron Tveit's Special Skill, Her Celebrity Free Pass & More on Side By Side

Features
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jul 31, 2019
Karen Olivo
in Moulin Rouge! (Photo by Matthew Murphy)

After nearly a decade away from the boards, Tony winner Karen Olivo is back in Broadway as doomed, dazzling chanteuse Satine in the resplendent Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Though she's been busy falling in love with leading man Aaron Tveit eight times a week, being lowered into the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on trapeze and belting out medleys of pop hits, she was able to pal around and enjoy a burger and fries with Susan Blackwell at P.S. Kitchen on Side By Side. Watch as she sings like a chicken (we're not kidding), shares co-star Tveit's special skill and explains why three-time Tony winner Mark Rylance is her celebrity free pass.

Here are some must-see highlights:

Forget diamonds—chickens are this girl's best friend. We're not clear on how Olivo figured out how to sing like one, but we're here for it.

Aaron Tveit has an amazing special skill—and nope it's not just his great hair and impeccable dental hygiene.

She and Tveit fall in love in Moulin Rouge! as Satine and Christian, but Olivo has an offstage hubby that she loves dearly. Nevertheless, she does have one celebrity free pass: Mark Rylance.

She didn't even hesitate when Blackwell asked about her ultimate musical theater dream role: Fosca in Passion.

Truly, this Side By Side ep is chock-full of gems.

Come on, don't you want to know what's going on HERE?

Catch Olivo in Moulin Rouge! at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, and watch the full episode below!

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

A new stage adaptation of Baz Luhrmann's popular film of the same name.
Buy Tickets
