Laura Michelle Kelly & Clifton Davis to Star in Austen's Pride at 5th Avenue Theatre

Two acclaimed stage stars are headlining a new musical out west. Veteran performers Laura Michelle Kelly and Clifton Davis will portray Jane Austen and Mr. Bennet, respectively, in Austen's Pride: A New Musical of Pride and Prejudice, slated to receive its first full-scale staging at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre this fall. Directed by Igor Goldin, choreographed by Lisa Shriver and music-directed by Matt Perri, the production will begin previews on October 4 and open on October 18.



Featuring a book, music and lyrics by Lindsay Warren Baker and Amanda Jacobs, Austen's Pride follows Pride and Prejudice author Jane Austen as she enters into her most famous love story, gaining added insight about both her characters and herself.



Laura Michelle Kelly earned an Olivier Award for her turn in the title role of Mary Poppins, a performance she later reprised on Broadway. Her other stage credits include Broadway's Finding Neverland and Fiddler on the Roof, the Encores! staging of Me and My Girl and Barrington Stage Company's world premiere musical The Royal Family of Broadway.



Clifton Davis was Tony-nominated for his performance as Valentine in Two Gentlemen of Verona and originated the role of Sultan in Aladdin. He has also been seen on Broadway in Hello, Dolly!, Look to the Lilies and The Engagement Baby. As a songwriter, Davis is known for penning The Jackson 5's hit "Never Can Say Goodbye," which later appeared in the Broadway musical Disaster!



Austen's Pride will play a limited engagement through October 27.