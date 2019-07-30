Darren Criss Announces Fall Date for 2019 Elsie Fest in Central Park

Emmy winner Darren Criss has announced that the 2019 edition of his outdoor musical celebration Elsie Fest will take place on October 5 at Central Park SummerStage in New York City.

I heard you guys, "just give us the date, even if the lineup isn’t ready to be announced“ well... you got it. @ElsieFest is returning to @SummerStage NYC on Saturday, October 5th. Pre-sale begins today at 2pm ET. Sign up to gain access here: https://t.co/7TXhBosiPk pic.twitter.com/3dYQZT9aX4 — Darren Criss (@DarrenCriss) July 30, 2019

Created by Criss, Elsie Fest is a one-day outdoor music festival that celebrates stars and songs from the stage and screen, giving festival-goers a unique experience to enjoy their favorite musicals.



Performers and guests will be announced at a later time.