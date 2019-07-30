Sponsored
Darren Criss at the 2018 edition of Elsie Fest
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Darren Criss Announces Fall Date for 2019 Elsie Fest in Central Park

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 30, 2019

Emmy winner Darren Criss has announced that the 2019 edition of his outdoor musical celebration Elsie Fest will take place on October 5 at Central Park SummerStage in New York City.

Created by Criss, Elsie Fest is a one-day outdoor music festival that celebrates stars and songs from the stage and screen, giving festival-goers a unique experience to enjoy their favorite musicals.

Performers and guests will be announced at a later time.

