Michael Arden to Direct 50th Anniversary Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Concert at Lincoln Center

Michael Arden, the innovative director who earned a pair of Tony noms for his visionary takes on Once on This Island and Spring Awakening, has signed on to helm Manhattan Concert Productions' highly anticipated 50th anniversary concert staging of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. The previously announced one-night event will be held at Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall on February 17, 2020 at 8:00pm. Two-time Tony winner Stephen Oremus (Kinky Boots, The Book of Mormon) will serve as the production's musical director.



Marking the 50th anniversary of the 1970 amateur stage productions that gave Joseph its first life, the concert will feature a chorus of more than 200 singers from across the United States, a star-studded cast and the New York City Chamber Orchestra.



Told entirely through song with the help of a narrator, the musical follows the story of Jacob's favorite son, Joseph, and his eleven brothers. After being sold into slavery by the brothers, he ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar, but ends up in jail after refusing the advances of Potiphar's wife. While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled showman, the Pharaoh. As Joseph strives to resolve Egypt's famine, he becomes Pharaoh’s right-hand man and eventually reunites with his family.



Featuring music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, the show features songs that have gone on to become pop and musical-theater standards, including "Any Dream Will Do," "Close Every Door to Me," "Jacob and Sons," "There’s One More Angel in Heaven" and "Go Go Go Joseph."



Casting and additional creative team members for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will be announced at a later date.