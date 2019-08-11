To Kill a Mockingbird's Will Pullen, Oscar Nominee Marsha Mason and More Set for This Week's Broadway.com #LiveAtFive

Broadway.com's #LiveAtFive is a daily news show on Facebook Live, in which our editors discuss the newest buzz on Broadway, chat with stage stars about their current projects, and take questions from viewers. This week's guests are starring in the hottest shows on the boards, so be sure to tune in!

Monday, August 12: Annie Golden of Broadway Bounty Hunter

Annie Golden is currently starring in Broadway Bounty Hunter at off-Broadway's Greenwich House Theater. Previously seen on Broadway in Hair, Violet, Xanadu, The Full Monty, On the Town and more, Golden is also known for role as Norma Romano in Orange Is the New Black. Golden will be a #LiveAtFive guest on Monday, August 12, so be sure to tune in!

Tuesday, August 13: Will Pullen of To Kill A Mockingbird

Will Pullen is currently bringing Jem Finch to life in Aaron Sorkin's To Kill A Mockingbird and will be a #LiveAtFive guest on Tuesday, August 13. He made his Broadway debut in Sweat and earned a Drama Desk Award for his turn in off-Broadway's The Wayside Motor Inn. His other stage credits include Punk Rock and Your Mother's Copy of the Kama Sutra. Pullen has been seen onscreen in The Americans, Elementary, The Good Wife and more. Tune in to this live interview to learn more about bringing the literary masterpiece to the stage.

August 14: Andrew Polec of Bat Out of Hell

Andrew Polec is starring in Bat Out of Hell at New York City Center and will be a #LiveAtFive guest on Wednesday, August 14. Polec has been leading the Meat Loaf musical as Strat since its lab and helped take the show to the U.K. He has also been seen in The Fantasticks off-Broadway. Check out this live interview to hear what it's like to sing some of Jim Steinman's biggest hits.

Thursday, August 15: Marsha Mason of Little Gem

Marsha Mason will be a #LiveAtFive guest on Thursday, August 15 to talk all about her upcoming starring role in Little Gem at the Irish Rep. A four-time Oscar nominee for her roles in Cinderella Liberty, The Goodbye Girl, Chapter Two and Only When I Laugh, Mason is also known for her TV appearances on Frasier, The Good Wife, Grace and Frankie and more. She made her Broadway debut in Cactus Flower and went on to appear in The Night of the Iguana, Steel Magnolias and more. Set your alarms because you're not going to want to miss this live interview!

