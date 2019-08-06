Jocelyn Bioh & More to Lead Revival of For Colored Girls at the Public Theater

Casting is complete for the Public Theater's upcoming revival of the late Ntozake Shange's groundbreaking work For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf. The previously announced production, directed by Leah C. Gardiner and choreographed by Tony nominee Camille A. Brown, will begin previews on October 8 and officially open on October 22.



The cast will include Jocelyn Bioh, Celia Chevalier, Danaya Esperanza, Jayme Lawson, Adrienne C. Moore, Okwui Okpokwasili and Alexandria Wailes.



The play returns to the Public for the first time since it premiered in 1976, before its breakthrough run on Broadway. Shange's form-changing work tells the stories of seven women of color using poetry, song and movement. Each woman voices her survival story of having to exist in a world shaped by sexism and racism.



The production will feature scenic design by Myung Hee Cho, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Jiyoun Chang, sound design by Megumi Katayama and original composition by Martha Redbone.



For Colored Girls is scheduled to play a limited engagement through November 17.