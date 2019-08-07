Beanie Feldstein to Play Monica Lewinsky in American Crime Story: Impeachment; Annaleigh Ashford & Sarah Paulson Will Also Star

After seasons tackling the OJ Simpson trial and Andrew Cunnanan's murder of Gianni Versace, FX's third installment of American Crime Story will focus on the Monica Lewinsky scandal and President Bill Clinton's impeachment. For the new edition of Ryan Murphy's anthology series, the network has announced a starry lineup of Broadway favorites: Beanie Feldstein, Annaleigh Ashford and Sarah Paulson.



Feldstein, known for her roles in Lady Bird and Booksmart and recently seen on the Great White Way in Hello, Dolly!, will play former Clinton White House intern Monica Lewinsky. Ashford, a Tony winner of You Can't Take It With You also known for Sunday in the Park with George and Kinky Boots, will take on the role of Clinton accuser Paula Jones. The triple threat also appeared opposite Darren Criss in last year's ACS: The Assassination of Gianni Versace. Broadway alum Paulson (The Glass Menagerie, Collected Stories), who won an Emmy in the first season of Crime Story as lead prosecutor Marcia Clark, will play Lewinsky confidante Linda Tripp. (After playing a role in every season of Murphy’s other hit show American Horror Story, she announced that she wouldn’t appear in the upcoming season 1984.)

Lewinsky herself will serve as a producer on the limited series, alongside executive producers Paulson and Murphy. ACS: Impeachment is based on Jeffrey Toobin’s bestselling book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President, which has been adapted for the small screen by playwright Sarah Burgess (Dry Powder).



American Crime Story: Impeachment will debut on FX on September 27, 2020.