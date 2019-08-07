Lesli Margherita & Max von Essen Set for Judy Garland Musical Chasing Rainbows at Paper Mill; Ruby Rakos to Star as Garland

The previously announced Paper Mill Playhouse staging of the Judy Garland bio-musical Chasing Rainbows: The Road to Oz begins later this fall, and now the production has announced its full cast and creative team. Tony nominee Denis Jones is set to direct and choreograph the production, which will star Broadway vets Lesli Margherita and Max von Essen alongside newcomer Ruby Rakos.

Rakos, who appeared in prior productions of the musical at Goodspeed and Flat Rock Playhouse, will portray Garland when she was just a young vaudeville trouper named Frances Gumm. Margherita, an Olivier winner for Zorro and a Broadway fave of Matilda and Dames at Sea, and American in Paris Tony nominee Max von Essen, will play Garland's parents, Ethel and Frank Gumm.

Rounding out the cast will be former Broadway.com vlogger Mike Wartella (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Mickey Rooney, Karen Mason (Mamma Mia!) as Ma Lawlor/Kay Koverman, Stephen DeRosa (Into the Woods) as Louis B. Mayer and Colin Hanlon (In Transit, Rent) as Roger Edens.



The ensemble will include Tia Altinay, Mackenzie Bell, Kristen Grace Brown, Lamont Brown, Joe Cassidy, Clara Cox, Tessa Grady, Sophie Knapp, Molly Lyons, Kimberly Immanuel, Christina Maxwell, Kevin B. McGlynn, Allsun O’Malley, Samantha Joy Pearlman, Drew Redington, Joshua J. Schwartz, Parker Slaybaugh, Sean Thompson, Violet Tinnirello and Kathy Voytko.

The musical, penned by Allegiance scribe Marc Acito from an original concept by Tina Marie Casemento, chronicles Garland's complicated childhood and journey to becoming the starlet who burst onto the screen as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz. It promises some of Garland's most iconic songs including "Over the Rainbow," "You Made Me Love You" and "Everybody Sing," which are newly arranged by music director David Libby, who also provides additional music with lyrics by Casemento.

Chasing Rainbows begins performances at Paper Mill on September 26 for a limited engagement through October 27.