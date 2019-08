Sea Wall/A Life opened at Broadway's Hudson Theatre on August 8. Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge star in this evening of storytelling, taking on Nick Payne's A Life and Simon Stephens' Sea Wall, respectively. Anne Hathaway, Sebastian Stan, Annaleigh Ashford and more guests hit the red carpet for the big night. Take a look at the photos, and then see this stirring production through September 29.