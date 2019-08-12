Molly Sweeney & Blues for an Alabama Sky Set for Keen Company's 20th Season

Keen Company, a celebrated off-Broadway nonprofit theater, has announced a pair of new productions set to appear as part of its 20th anniversary season. The lineup includes a revival of the award-winning Molly Sweeney and the New York premiere of Blues for an Alabama Sky. Both productions will play midtown's Theatre Row.



Beginning the season will be a new staging of Brian Friel's 1996 Drama Critics' Circle Award-winning play Molly Sweeney (October 8-November 16, 2019), to be directed by Keen Company Artistic Director Jonathan Silverstein. The play centers on a woman who lost her sight at infancy and only knows the world through touch, sound, taste and smell. When her hopeful husband and ambitious doctor propose an operation to restore her sight, Molly and those around her begin to understand that things may not all be as they appear.



Closing out the Keen Company season will be the first New York staging of Blues for an Alabama Sky (February 4-March 14, 2020), penned by Pearl Cleage and directed by LA Williams. The drama tells a timely story of four friends whose lives and passions collide when an innocent newcomer from Alabama arrives in Harlem during the summer of 1930.



Casting for the Keen Company season will be announced at a later date.