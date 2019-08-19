Sponsored
Tickets Are Now on Sale for The Illusionists—Magic of the Holidays on Broadway

by Broadway.com Staff • Aug 19, 2019
Victoria Petrosyan, Sos Petrosyan, Chris Cox, Enzo Weyne, Hyun Joon Kim, Kevin James & Paul Dabek
(Photo provided by Boneau/Bryan-Brown)

Tickets are now on sale for the upcoming Broadway engagement of The Illusionists—Magic of the Holidays. The acclaimed masters of illusion will set up shop at the Neil Simon Theatre for a run from November 29, 2019 through January 5, 2020.

The Illusionists—Magic of the Holidays will bring master entertainers Chris Cox, Paul Dabek, Kevin James, Sos & Victoria Petrosyan and Enzo Weyne to the Broadway stage. In addition to creative producer Simon Painter, the creative team will include executive producer Tim Lawson and director Neil Dorward.

The Illusionists previously played four holiday engagements on the Great White Way, appearing at the Marquis Theatre in 2018 and 2014, the Neil Simon in 2016 and the Palace in 2015. The high-tech magic extravaganza has toured extensively both in the U.S. and abroad, including Mexico City, London, Dubai and Sydney.

Look back at The Illusionists' 2014 Broadway premiere run below.

The Illusionists—Magic of the Holidays

The Illusionists return to Broadway this holiday season with their spectacular and thrilling show.
