Cats National Tour Breaks Show's Worldwide Box Office Record During Weeklong Run in Atlanta

The Jellicle cats will definitely be celebrating tonight! The North American tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats broke the show's worldwide box office record during the production's engagement at The Fox Theatre in Atlanta from August 6-11. Cats brought in $1,964,933.50 and played to 34,740 audience members over eight performances, which was part of the Broadway in Atlanta series.

The box office record was previously held by the Broadway revival, which brought in a then record-breaking $1,826,206 over nine performances in December 2017.

The cast of the Cats tour includes Keri René Fuller (Waitress) as Grizabella and McGee Maddox (An American in Paris) as Rum Tum Tugger along with Phillip Deceus as Alonzo, Lexie Plath as Bombalurina, Mariah Reives as Cassandra, PJ DiGaetano as Coricopat, Liz Schmitz as Demeter, Kaitlyn Davidson as Jellylorum, Emily Jeanne Phillips as Jennyanydots, Tion Gaston as Mistoffelees, Tony d'Alelio as Mungojerrie, Dan Hoy as Munkustrap, Timothy Gulan as Peter/Bustopher Jones/Asparagus, Tyler John Logan as Plato/Macavity, Anthony Michael Zas as Pouncival, Rose Iannaccone as Rumpelteazer, Ahren Victory as Sillabub, Ethan Saviet as Skimbleshanks, Halli Toland as Tantomile, Devin Neilson as Tumblebrutus, Brandon Michael Nase as Victor/Old Deuteronomy and Caitlin Bond as Victoria.

Based on T.S. Eliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, the musical tells the story of the Jellicle cats and each cat's individual quest to be selected as the lucky one who will ascend to "the Heaviside Layer." The musical debuted on Broadway in 1982, closing in 2000 after a record-breaking run at the Winter Garden Theatre. The 2016 Broadway revival played the Neil Simon Theatre.

The Cats tour features original scenic and costume design by John Napier, all-new lighting design by Natasha Katz, all-new sound design by Mick Potter and new choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler—based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne.