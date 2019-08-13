Jack Thorne & Matthew Warchus' A Christmas Carol Will Arrive on Broadway with Campbell Scott as Scrooge

A new interpretation of Charles Dickens' classic story A Christmas Carol will debut on the Great White Way this holiday season. Adapted by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and directed by Matthew Warchus (Groundhog Day), the production will star stage-and-screen veteran Campbell Scott as Ebenezer Scrooge. Previews will begin on November 7 ahead of a November 20 opening night at the Lyceum Theatre. The engagement will run through January 5.



This acclaimed new take on A Christmas Carol comes to Broadway from London's Old Vic. The timeless tale of redemption features 12 of the most cherished Christmas carols, including "Joy to the World," "Silent Night" and "It Came Upon the Midnight Clear."



Campbell Scott has appeared on Broadway in Noises Off, Long Day's Journey Into Night, Hay Fever, The Real Thing, The Queen and the Rebels and Ah, Wilderness! His screen credits include House of Cards and Dying Young.



A Christmas Carol will feature scenic and costume design by Rob Howell, music and arrangements by Christopher Nightingale, lighting design by Hugh Vanstone and sound design by Simon Baker.



Complete casting will be announced at a later date.