Tickets Are Now on Sale for The Height of the Storm Starring Jonathan Pryce & Eileen Atkins

Tickets are now on sale for Florian Zeller's The Height of the Storm, a new play slated to arrive on the Great White Way following an acclaimed debut in London's West End. The Broadway production, directed by Jonathan Kent, will begin previews on September 10 and open on September 24 at Manhattan Theatre Club's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Jonathan Pryce and Eileen Atkins will reprise their lead performances from London.



Translated by Christopher Hampton, The Height of the Storm centers on the lives of André (Pryce) and Madeleine (Atkins), who have been filled with the everyday pleasures and unfathomable mysteries of a 50-year-long marriage. When suddenly their life together begins to unravel, a loving relationship is faced with the inevitability of change.



Joining Pryce and Atkins in the cast will be West End co-stars Amanda Drew, James Hillier and Lucy Cohu, along with Lisa O'Hare (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder).



The production will feature scenic and costume design by Anthony Ward, lighting design by Hugh Vanstone, sound design by Paul Groothuis and original compositions by Gary Yershon.



The Height of the Storm is scheduled to play a limited engagement through November 17.