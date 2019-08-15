Sponsored
Rebecca Naomi Jones & Susan Blackwell
(Photos: Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

Oklahoma! Star Rebecca Naomi Jones Reveals Her Killer Björk Impression & More on Side By Side

by Lindsey Sullivan • Aug 15, 2019
Rebecca Naomi Jones
in Oklahoma! (Photo by Little Fang)

Known for electric performances in Passing Strange, American IdiotHedwig and the Angry Inch and Murder Ballad, Rebecca Naomi Jones is now offering a fresh take to the role of Laurey in Daniel Fish's production of Oklahoma! When she's not lending her vocals to "People Will Say We're in Love" or making eyes at co-star Damon Daunno who plays Curly at the Circle in the Square Theatre, the New York native enjoys her Brooklyn neighborhood. Jones joined Susan Blackwell at Ix Restaurant to discuss starring in the Tony-winning revival and more.

Here are some must-see highlights:

Fun fact: Rebecca Naomi Jones' Björk impression is uncanny.

She also sings a few bars of the Amy Winehouse tune that's one of her audition songs.

The ladies sip on some very Instagram-able drinks.

Her low-key super power of choice is perfect.

You need to see the school picture that made RNJ react like this:

Shoot, we'd still bid on her lunch basket at the box social any day.

Catch Jones in Oklahoma! at the Circle in the Square Theatre, and watch the full episode below!

Daniel Fish's innovative new production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's classic arrives on Broadway.
