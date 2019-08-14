Christiane Noll, Jessica Phillips & Dear Evan Hansen Tour Stars Will Reprise Turns on Broadway

The Tony-winning Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen will welcome a number of stars from its first national touring production this fall. Among the new Broadway cast members will be Tony nominee Christiane Noll repeating her performance as Cynthia Murphy and Jessica Phillips reprising her turn as Heidi Hansen.



Noll will step into the Broadway production on October 22, along with fellow tour players Jared Goldsmith as Jared Kleinman and Phoebe Koyabe as Alana Beck. They will replace current Broadway cast members Ann Sanders, Sky Lakota-Lynch and Samantha Williams, respectively, who will play their final performance on October 20.



Phillips will join the Broadway company on November 26, succeeding Lisa Brescia, who will take her final bow in the musical on November 24.



They will join current Broadway cast members Andrew Barth Feldman as Evan Hansen, Ivan Hernandez as Larry Murphy, Gabrielle Carrubba as Zoe Murphy and Alex Boniello as Connor Murphy.



Broadway cast member Williams will reprise her turn as Alana on the national tour, along with Toronto cast members Jessica Sherman as Heidi Hansen, Claire Rankin as Cynthia Murphy, Stephanie La Rochelle as Zoe Murphy and Alessandro Costantini as Jared Kleinman. The tour's current Evan alternate, Stephen Christopher Anthony, will take over the full-time slot in the title role, with understudies Noah Kieserman and John Hemphill stepping up as Connor and Larry, respectively.



The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a Tony-winning book by Steven Levenson, a Tony-winning score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, direction by four-time Tony nominee Michael Greif and musical direction by Ben Cohn.