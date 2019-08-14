Patricia Hodge to Join Toby Stephens & Claire Skinner in West End Revival of A Day in the Death of Joe Egg

Olivier-winning actress Patricia Hodge will return to London's West End this fall, taking on the role of Grace in the new revival of Peter Nichols' 1967 play A Day in the Death of Joe Egg. The previously announced production, directed by Simon Evans, will begin previews on September 21 and open on October 2 at Trafalgar Studios.



Hodge has received three Olivier Award nominations and won in 2000 for her performance in Money at the National Theatre. She is best known for playing Penny on the BAFTA-nominated television series Miranda.



Hodge joins a company led by Toby Stephens and Claire Skinner, who will reunite after having shared the screen years ago on the BBC TV drama Perfect Strangers.



A Day in the Death of Joe Egg centers on Bri (Stephens) and Sheila (Skinner), who have been struggling to care for their disabled 10-year-old daughter Josephine ever since she was born. Nicknaming her Joe Egg, Joe Egg, they lose themselves in fantasy games and dark humor to help cope with the struggle of their daily reality.



Inspired by Nichols' own experience of bringing up his disabled daughter in the 1960s, Joe Egg was one of the groundbreaking plays of its generation.



Further casting will be announced soon.