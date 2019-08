Ben Platt has our vote! Netflix released the first trailer for Ryan Murphy's new series The Politician, which stars the Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner as Payton, who has always known that he is going to be President of the United States. But first he has to navigate the treacherous political landscape that is high school. Spot Tony winner Jessica Lange and Platt's Dear Evan Hansen co-star Laura Dreyfuss in the trailer, and gear up for the series debut on September 27.