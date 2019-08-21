Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Derrick Baskin & Susan Blackwell
(Photos: Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

Watch Ain't Too Proud Star Derrick Baskin Offer Heavenly Vocals, Share Hilarious Onstage Happenings & More on Side By Side

Features
by Lindsey Sullivan • Aug 21, 2019
Derrick Baskin in Ain't Too Proud:
The Life and Times of the Temptations
(Photo by Matthew Murphy)

Derrick Baskin has appeared on Broadway in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, The Little Mermaid and Memphis, but Ain't Too Proud marks his first time as a leading man—and a Tony-nominated one at that. He barely leaves the stage at the Imperial Theatre in the Temptations musical: he narrates the motown supergroup's journey to stardom as Otis Williams, seemingly effortlessly croons his way through the Temps' chart-topping hits and busts out into Sergio Trujillo's Tony-winning choreography. Baskin recently buddied up with Susan Blackwell at his neighborhood spot Il Caffe Latte for some grub, some saaanging and a lot of hilarious reminiscing.

Here are some must-see highlights:

Ain't Too Proud Tony nominee Derrick Baskin is truly a basket of KINDNESS.

But he isn't afraid to tell it like it is. Just wait until you hear what he once witnessed onstage.

He offered his dreamy vocals to a few Temptations tunes, and Susan lived her best life.

You have to hear about his low-key superpower of choice.

Come on: how charming is Derrick Baskin?

Catch him in Ain't Too Proud at the Imperial Theatre, and watch the full episode below!

Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations

The acclaimed new musical featuring the iconic music of The Temptations arrives on Broadway.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Gideon Glick to Play Seymour in Off-Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors for Two Weeks
  2. Exclusive! Summer: The Donna Summer Musical Tour Will Star Dan'yelle Williamson, Alex Hairston & Olivia Elease Hardy
  3. Carmen Cusack, Tony Yazbeck & Harry Hadden-Paton to Headline New Broadway Musical Flying Over Sunset
  4. Todrick Hall & Colleen Ballinger Begin Shifts in Waitress on Broadway
  5. Jordin Sparks Sets Broadway Return as Jenna in Waitress

Star Files

Derrick Baskin
Newsletters