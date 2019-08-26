Ain't Too Proud Star Jawan M. Jackson Is Broadway.com's Next Vlogger

Jawan M. Jackson, the standout actor currently appearing as Melvin Franklin in the Temptations musical Ain't Too Proud, has signed on to lead Broadway.com's new vlog—"All About That Bass"—starting on August 29. The vlog will follow Jackson and his co-stars backstage and onstage at the Imperial Theatre, where the Tony-winning production has been playing to stirred audiences since February.



Ain't Too Proud follows The Temptations' journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one. Through friendship and betrayal amid the civil unrest that tore America apart, their moving and personal story still resonates five decades later.



In addition to his current performance in Ain't Too Proud, Jackson previously appeared on Broadway in Motown The Musical. His screen credits include Sparkle, Love Thy Self, The Get Down and Doo Wop Generations.



Tune in and watch Jackson take Broadway.com readers behind the scenes at the celebrated musical that is delighting Broadway crowds nightly.



"All About That Bass" will run every Thursday for eight weeks.