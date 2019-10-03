Sponsored
Nina Grollman, Taylor Trensch, Kyle Scatliffe, Eliza Scanlen & LisaGay Hamilton
(Photos: Getty Images | Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Nina Grollman, Taylor Trensch, Kyle Scatliffe & More Will Join To Kill a Mockingbird on Broadway

by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 3, 2019

A talented group of new stars will step into the acclaimed Broadway production of To Kill a Mockingbird this fall. The fresh cast will begin performances on November 5 at the Shubert Theatre, replacing the production's original principal players, who will play their final performance on November 3.

New cast members include Nina Grollman (The Iceman Cometh) as Scout, Taylor Trensch (Dear Evan Hansen) as Dill, Kyle Scatliffe (Hamilton) as Tom Robinson, Eliza Scanlen (Sharp Objects) as Mayella Ewell, LisaGay Hamilton (The Practice) as Calpurnia, Russell Harvard (King Lear) as Link Deas and Boo Radley, Tony nominee Manoel Felciano (Sweeney Todd) as Horace Gilmer, M. Emmet Walsh (Guess Who's Coming to Dinner) as Judge Taylor, William Youmans (Wicked) as Mr. Roscoe and Dr. Reynolds, Patricia Conolly (You Can't Take It With You) as Mrs. Dubose, Christopher Innvar (110 in the Shade) as Sheriff Heck Tate, and ensemble members Rosalyn Coleman, Gene Gillette, Luke Smith and Yaegel T. Welch.

Neal Huff, who originated the role of Link Deas, and original ensemble member Ted Koch, will assume the roles of Bob Ewell and Mr. Cunningham, respectively.

The newly cast stars will begin alongside the previously announced Ed Harris, taking over as Atticus Finch, and Nick Robinson, stepping into the role of Jem.

Remaining with the production will be Liv Rooth, continuing as Ms. Stephanie, with Rebecca Watson, Aubie Merrylees, David Manis, Baize Buzan, Steven Lee Johnson and Geoffrey Allen Murphy as part of the production's ensemble.

Adapted by Aaron Sorkin from Harper Lee's Pulitzer-winning novel and directed by Bartlett Sher, To Kill a Mockingbird began previews on November 1, 2018 and officially opened on December 13.

