Love, Simon Star Nick Robinson to Replace Will Pullen in Broadway's To Kill a Mockingbird

Love, Simon breakout star Nick Robinson will make his Broadway debut in To Kill a Mockingbird this fall. He will take over the role of Jem Finch beginning on November 5, replacing original cast member Will Pullen. As previously reported, stage-and-screen star Ed Harris will take over the role of Atticus Finch beginning on November 5.



Robinson starred in the 2018 romantic teen comedy Love, Simon, playing the titular character. His first professional job was as a series regular on the ABC Family series Melissa and Joey in 2010. His additional film and television credits include Native Son, Strange But True, Krystal, Everything, Everything, The 5th Wave, Being Charlie, Jurassic World, The Kings of Summer, Weetzie Bat, Echo Boomers and Boardwalk Empire.



Robinson will join a cast that includes 2019 Tony winner Celia Keenan-Bolger as Scout, 2019 Tony nominee Gideon Glick as Dill, LaTanya Richardson Jackson as Calpurnia, Frederick Weller as Bob Ewell, Gbenga Akinnagbe as Tom Robinson, Stark Sands as Horace Gilmer, Dakin Matthews as Judge Taylor, Erin Wilhelmi as Mayella Ewell, Neal Huff as Link Deas, Danny Wolohan as Boo Radley, Phyllis Somerville as Ms. Dubose and Liv Rooth as Miss Stephanie.



The company also includes Baize Buzan, Thomas Michael Hammond, Ted Koch, David Manis, Danny McCarthy, Aubie Merrylees, Doron JéPaul Mitchell, Jeff Still, Shona Tucker and Rebecca Watson.



Adapted by Aaron Sorkin from Harper Lee's Pulitzer-winning novel and directed by Bartlett Sher, To Kill a Mockingbird began previews on November 1, 2018 and officially opened on December 13.