Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Love, Simon Star Nick Robinson to Replace Will Pullen in Broadway's To Kill a Mockingbird

News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jul 17, 2019
Nick Robinson
(Photo: Getty Images)

Love, Simon breakout star Nick Robinson will make his Broadway debut in To Kill a Mockingbird this fall. He will take over the role of Jem Finch beginning on November 5, replacing original cast member Will Pullen. As previously reported, stage-and-screen star Ed Harris will take over the role of Atticus Finch beginning on November 5.

Robinson starred in the 2018 romantic teen comedy Love, Simon, playing the titular character. His first professional job was as a series regular on the ABC Family series Melissa and Joey in 2010. His additional film and television credits include Native Son, Strange But True, Krystal, Everything, Everything, The 5th Wave, Being Charlie, Jurassic World, The Kings of Summer, Weetzie Bat, Echo Boomers and Boardwalk Empire.

Robinson will join a cast that includes 2019 Tony winner Celia Keenan-Bolger as Scout, 2019 Tony nominee Gideon Glick as Dill, LaTanya Richardson Jackson as Calpurnia, Frederick Weller as Bob Ewell, Gbenga Akinnagbe as Tom Robinson, Stark Sands as Horace Gilmer, Dakin Matthews as Judge Taylor, Erin Wilhelmi as Mayella Ewell, Neal Huff as Link Deas, Danny Wolohan as Boo Radley, Phyllis Somerville as Ms. Dubose and Liv Rooth as Miss Stephanie.

The company also includes Baize Buzan, Thomas Michael Hammond, Ted Koch, David Manis, Danny McCarthy, Aubie Merrylees, Doron JéPaul Mitchell, Jeff Still, Shona Tucker and Rebecca Watson.

Adapted by Aaron Sorkin from Harper Lee's Pulitzer-winning novel and directed by Bartlett Sher, To Kill a Mockingbird began previews on November 1, 2018 and officially opened on December 13.

To Kill a Mockingbird

Harper Lee's classic novel arrives on Broadway, adapted by Aaron Sorkin.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Taylor Swift & Jennifer Hudson on Starring in the Cats Film: 'Instantly I Felt the Pressure'
  2. Sara Bareilles' Broadway Musical Waitress Will End Its Run
  3. Harry Styles Tapped to Play Prince Eric in Live-Action Little Mermaid
  4. Billy Porter, Fosse/Verdon Among 2019 Primetime Emmy Nominees
  5. Tickets Are Now on Sale for Betrayal Starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton & Charlie Cox

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Aladdin The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations Beetlejuice Dear Evan Hansen Mean Girls Chicago Frozen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters