Ed Harris to Replace Jeff Daniels in To Kill a Mockingbird on Broadway

by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 13, 2019
Ed Harris
(Photo: Sonia Recchia/Getty Images)

Stage-and-screen star Ed Harris will join the cast of Broadway's To Kill a Mockingbird this fall, according to The New York Times. He will take over the role of Atticus Finch beginning on November 5, replacing Tony-nominated original cast member Jeff Daniels, who will exit the hit play on November 3.

The production has not confirmed the Times' report.

Harris earned a Tony nomination for his Broadway debut in Precious Sons. His other stage credits include Broadway's Taking Sides and off-Broadway's Good for Otto, Buried Child, The Jacksonian, Wrecks, Trumbo, Simpatico and Fool for Love. His screenwork has netted him three Emmy nominations and four Oscar nominations.

Harris joins a cast that includes 2019 Tony winner Celia Keenan-Bolger as Scout, 2019 Tony nominee Gideon Glick as Dill, Will Pullen as Jem, LaTanya Richardson Jackson as Calpurnia, Frederick Weller as Bob Ewell, Gbenga Akinnagbe as Tom Robinson, Stark Sands as Horace Gilmer, Dakin Matthews as Judge Taylor, Erin Wilhelmi as Mayella Ewell, Neal Huff as Link Deas, Danny Wolohan as Boo Radley, Phyllis Somerville as Ms. Dubose and Liv Rooth as Miss Stephanie.

The company also includes Baize Buzan, Thomas Michael Hammond, Ted Koch, David Manis, Danny McCarthy, Aubie Merrylees, Doron JéPaul Mitchell, Jeff Still, Shona Tucker and Rebecca Watson.

Written by Aaron Sorkin and directed by Bartlett Sher, To Kill a Mockingbird began previews on November 1, 2018 and officially opened on December 13.
 

View Comments

