Michael Benjamin Washington to Headline Anna Deavere Smith's Solo Play Fires in the Mirror Off-Broadway

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 22, 2019
Michael Benjamin Washington
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Off-Broadway's Signature Theatre has announced Michael Benjamin Washington as star of its upcoming revival of Anna Deavere Smith's solo play Fires in the Mirror. The previously announced production, directed by Saheem Ali, will begin previews on October 22 and open on November 11 at the Pershing Square Signature Center.

Based on real events, Fires in the Mirror follows the deaths of an African-American boy and a young Orthodox Jewish scholar in the summer of 1991, as underlying racial tensions affect the community of Crown Heights and a civil outbreak erupts. The 1992 world premiere was performed by author Smith.

Michael Benjamin Washington most recently appeared onstage in the Tony-winning revival of The Boys in the Band. His other credits include La Cage aux Folles, Mamma Mia! and Saturday Night.

Fires in the Mirror will feature scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Dede M. Ayite, lighting design by Alan C. Edwards, sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman and projection design by Hannah Wasileski.

The production is scheduled to play a limited engagement through November 24.

Fires in the Mirror

Signature Theatre Company presents Anna Deavere Smith's landmark play.
