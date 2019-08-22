Sponsored
Prepare to Be Amazed! Derren Brown Gets Ready to Ensnare the Minds of Broadway Audiences in Derren Brown: Secret

by Lindsey Sullivan • Aug 22, 2019
Derren Brown
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Derren Brown is gearing up to begin Broadway performances of his acclaimed magic show Derren Brown: Secret. The show, which first played New York at the Atlantic Theater Company, transports audiences into the startling world of mind-reading, suggestion and psychological illusion. Andrew O'Connor and Andy Nyman co-direct the production, which is scheduled to begin performances at the Cort Theatre on September 6. On August 22, Brown met the press and demonstrated his mesmerizing skills at New 42nd Street Studios. Check out the photos, and be sure to experience the thrilling Derren Brown: Secret for yourself!

Derren Brown invites audience members up to participate.
Catch Derren Brown: Secret at the Cort Theatre from September 6, 2019 through January 4, 2020.

Derren Brown: Secret

Derren Brown's acclaimed magic show arrives on Broadway.
