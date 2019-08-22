Bess Wohl's Acclaimed Make Believe Receives One-Week Extension from Second Stage

Second Stage has announced a weeklong extension to Bess Wohl's celebrated new play Make Believe. Originally announced to run through September 15, the production will now conclude its engagement on September 22 at off-Broadway's Tony Kiser Theater.



Make Believe follows the four Conlee kids, whose parents inexplicably disappear. Thirty-two years later, their search for answers continues.



The cast of Make Believe includes Brad Heberlee, Ryan Foust, Kim Fischer, Susannah Flood, Harrison Fox, Maren Heary and Samantha Mathis.



Tony nominee Michael Greif directs the production, which began previews on July 30 and opened on August 15.