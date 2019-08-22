Mauricio Martinez Talks His Upcoming 54 Below Concert & 'Defending His Flags'

Mauricio Martinez is known for his leading turn in Broadway's On Your Feet! and taking the musical on the road as well as his work on Mexican TV, and this month he's bringing his story to the cabaret stage for a one-night concert at Feinstein's/54 Below. "It's the original cast recording of my life," he said to Paul Wontorek in a recent interview on Broadway.com's #LiveAtFive. "It's a lot of the songs I've had the privilege of singing literally from Mexico now to Broadway. I talk about my love affair with New York that's been going on for over two decades now. It's the story of a Mexican boy whose dreams came true."

Martinez made his Broadway debut in On Your Feet! as Emilio Estefan and continued on in the role while leading the first national tour. "I was the last Emilio on Broadway," he said. "It was the shortest six weeks of my life but it felt like I was doing it for six months. It was a great welcome into this community. Touring is not easy to do. Musical theater performers are the hardest working professionals in the business, period. Even Gloria Estefan would say, 'I don't know how you guys do it.' Touring is very, very hard work."

All of Martinez's hard work has certainly paid off, though. Not only is he continuing to climb in his career, but he's been able to reflect on his true identity. "I'm becoming an activist, slowly but surely," he said. "I represent Mexicans. I represent Hispanics and Latinos. I represent the gay community. I represent a lot of flags, and a lot of flags of mine are being attacked, in a way, and I have to defend them. I think the smartest and classiest way to fight back is through art and through my work. People are paying a price to come see me in the theater or in my TV shows and I better have something to deliver. Something smart and something they can take home and think about. I'd better deliver something smart to them. I wouldn't go to bed at night sleeping calmly if I did otherwise. That's just the type of artist that I am."

Marinez has a lot going on in his life, including a recently-signed book deal, and he still has some pretty big plans. "I love Ben Platt and what he's done with his career after Dear Evan Hansen," he said. "I know Ryan Murphy sat down with him and I already have three shows all figured out. Ryan, I'm waiting for your call. Let's get lunch."

See Martinez's De Mexico to Broadway at Feinstein's/54 Below on August 26!

Watch the full #LiveAtFive video below!