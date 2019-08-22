Tickets Are Now on Sale for The Lightning Thief on Broadway

Tickets are now on sale for the upcoming Broadway premiere of The Lightning Thief, the rollicking stage adaptation of Rick Riordan's young adult fantasy novel. The production will play the Longacre Theatre for a 16-week run from September 20 through January 5, with an opening night set for October 16.



Featuring a score by Rob Rokicki, a book by Joe Tracz (Be More Chill) and direction by Stephen Brackett (Be More Chill), The Lightning Thief follows Percy Jackson on a fantastical journey across the United States in search of Zeus' lightning bolt.



The Broadway cast will be led by Chris McCarrell repeating his acclaimed off-Broadway and touring turn as Percy Jackson, with Kristin Stokes as Annabeth, Jorrel Javier as Grover/Mr. D., Ryan Knowles as Chiron, James Hayden Rodriguez as Luke, Jalynn Steele as Sally and Sarah Beth Pfeifer as Clarisse. Rounding out the company is T. Shyvonne Stewart, Izzy Figueroa and Sam Leicht.



The production will feature choreography by Patrick McCollum and orchestrations by Rokicki and Wiley DeWeese, with scenic design by Lee Savage, costume design by Sydney Maresca, lighting design by David Lander and sound design by Ryan Rumery.