Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Tickets Are Now on Sale for The Lightning Thief on Broadway

Now On Sale
by Broadway.com Staff • Aug 22, 2019
Kristin Stokes, Chris McCarrell & Jorrel Javier in "The Lightning Thief"
(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

Tickets are now on sale for the upcoming Broadway premiere of The Lightning Thief, the rollicking stage adaptation of Rick Riordan's young adult fantasy novel. The production will play the Longacre Theatre for a 16-week run from September 20 through January 5, with an opening night set for October 16.

Featuring a score by Rob Rokicki, a book by Joe Tracz (Be More Chill) and direction by Stephen Brackett (Be More Chill), The Lightning Thief follows Percy Jackson on a fantastical journey across the United States in search of Zeus' lightning bolt.

The Broadway cast will be led by Chris McCarrell repeating his acclaimed off-Broadway and touring turn as Percy Jackson, with Kristin Stokes as Annabeth, Jorrel Javier as Grover/Mr. D., Ryan Knowles as Chiron, James Hayden Rodriguez as Luke, Jalynn Steele as Sally and Sarah Beth Pfeifer as Clarisse. Rounding out the company is T. Shyvonne Stewart, Izzy Figueroa and Sam Leicht.

The production will feature choreography by Patrick McCollum and orchestrations by Rokicki and Wiley DeWeese, with scenic design by Lee Savage, costume design by Sydney Maresca, lighting design by David Lander and sound design by Ryan Rumery.

The Lightning Thief

The Lightning Thief arrives on Broadway for a limited engagement.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. The Shining Is Being Adapted for the Stage by Simon Stephens & Ivo van Hove
  2. Danielle Wade, Eric Huffman & More Complete the Cast of the Mean Girls National Tour
  3. Gideon Glick to Play Seymour in Off-Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors for Two Weeks
  4. Exclusive! Summer: The Donna Summer Musical Tour Will Star Dan'yelle Williamson, Alex Hairston & Olivia Elease Hardy
  5. Character Study Is Back! Get an Inside Look at Disney on Broadway With a New Season of the Emmy-Nominated Docuseries
Newsletters