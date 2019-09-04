Broadway Fave John Bolton & More Join Carolee Carmello in the National Tour of Hello, Dolly!

Sunday clothes have been put on and they're gonna ride through your town! John Bolton, Daniel Beeman, Sean Burns and Chelsea Cree Groe have joined the national tour of Hello, Dolly!, taking on the roles of Horace Vandergelder, Cornelius Hackl, Barnaby Tucker and Minnie Fay, respectively. As previously announced, three-time Tony nominee Carolee Carmello will be headlining the tour of the Tony-winning production. This new cast of Hello, Dolly! will begin performances on September 25 at the Starlight Theatre in Kansas City, MO.



Also joining the cast of the Hello, Dolly! tour are Analisa Leaming (reprising her role as Irene Molloy), Colin LeMoine (Ambrose Kemper), Laura Sky Herman (Ermengarde), Jane Brockman (Ernestina) and Blake Hammond (Rudolph).



The ensemble will feature Colin Bradbury, Alec Cohen, Julian DeGuzman, Karen Elliott, Christopher Faison, Jenny Hickman, Laura Irion, Madison Johnson, Julie Kavanagh, Nathan Keen, Ben Lanham, Marty Lauter, Ian Liberto, Hillary Porter, Steffany Pratt, Kyle Samuel, Scott Shedenhelm, Timothy Shew, Maria Cristina Slye, Cassie Austin Taylor, Cayel Tregeagle, Davis Wayne and Brandon L. Whitmore.



A meddlesome matchmaker brings together the young clerk of a wealthy Yonkers merchant and his assistant with a widowed milliner and her assistant, while making sure she herself gets to marry the merchant, in Jerry Herman and Michael Stewart's musical adaptation of Thornton Wilder's The Matchmaker.



The Tony Award-winning revival of Hello, Dolly! features direction by Jerry Zaks, choreography by Warren Carlyle and orchestrations by Larry Hochman.



Visit BroadwayAcrossAmerica.com to find out when the tour is headed to your city.