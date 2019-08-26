Watch Robbie Fairchild & More Address Lara Spencer Following Her Comments on Prince George's Ballet Lessons

Robbie Fairchild, Travis Wall and Fabrice Calmels are no strangers to making moves: Fairchild was Tony-nominated for his fancy footwork in An American in Paris on Broadway in 2015 and appears in the eagerly-anticipated Cats film, slated for release on December 20. Wall has nine Emmy nominations for his work on So You Think You Can Dance and has offered his talents to choreographing The Wrong Man, set to premiere at off-Broadway's MCC Theater this fall. Fabrice Calmels is Joffrey Ballet's principal dancer.



The three recently made meaningful strides on August 26 when they met with Good Morning America news anchor Lara Spencer, following her ridiculing comments regarding Prince George's fondness for ballet last week. “Prince William says George absolutely loves ballet. I have news for you, Prince William: We’ll see how long that lasts," she joked in a report that has since gone viral and prompted many members of the Broadway community to speak out on social media with the hashtag #BoysDanceToo. Spencer joined Fairchild, Wall and Calmels in a follow-up segment to apologize for her comments and talk through the harmful stigmas placed on male dancers. "We are a community of love, and in order to move forward, we have to move forward together," Fairchild says in the segment. Watch Fairchild, Wall and Joffrey speak with Spencer below.







In addition, Fairchild, Wall and more male dancers gathered together on the morning of August 26 outside of the Good Morning America plaza to support #BoysDanceToo with "Good Morning Ballet," a public ballet class in Times Square. Peek at Fairchild's posts from the epic morning!