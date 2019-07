The day has arrived! The first trailer has been released for the highly anticipated film adaptation of Cats. The exciting trailer features the star-packed cast, including Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, James Corden, Ian McKellen and Judi Dench, singing from Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic score and dancing Andy Blankenbuehler's thrilling choreography. Enter the world of the new film below and mark your calendar: Cats hits cinemas on December 20.