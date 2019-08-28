Waitress' Colleen Ballinger Talks Toilet Training Her Cat, Prop Closet Surprises & More on Side By Side

Todrick Hall and Colleen Ballinger

of Waitress (Photo by Matthew Murphy)

Though her YouTube character "Miranda Sings" has garnered her millions of followers, Colleen Ballinger has always been a Broadway baby. The first CD she brought with her own money? The Rent original Broadway cast recording. One of her favorite audition songs growing up? "Gimme Gimme" from Thoroughly Modern Millie. Her karaoke song of choice? "Take Me Or Leave Me" from Rent. Now, Ballinger is making her Great White Way debut as quirky diner girl Dawn in the Sara Bareilles charmer Waitress at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre. Ballinger buddied up with Susan Blackwell at 5 Napkin Burger in New York City to talk about dressing up her cats, her stunt-double doll, leaving surprises at comedy clubs and more on Side By Side.

Here are some must-see highlights:

Ballinger. Blackwell. 5 Napkin Burger. What could be better?

Ballinger used to get her cats dressed UP! True story—she even taught one to use the toilet.

Something she used to do in college made Susan Blackwell react like this.

Though she's in Waitress, she and Susan are on the same page about cake vs. pie.

Make sure you watch through the end credits: Miranda Sings comes out to play.

Seriously: Colleen Ballinger is the best.

What an amazing way to end this awesome season of Side By Side By Susan Blackwell!

Catch Ballinger in Waitress at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre through September 15, and watch the full episode below!