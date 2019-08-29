Odds & Ends: Daphne Rubin-Vega to Perform at American Theatre Wing Gala to Celebrate Legacy of Jonathan Larson & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Daphne Rubin-Vega & More to Perform at American Theatre Wing Gala

What a roster! As previously reported, the American Theatre Wing has announced that its 2019 gala will honor the legacy of late Rent creator Jonathan Larson and the Larson family. The star-studded event, which will feature one-of-a-kind performances from a variety of artists impacted by his work, will be held at Cipriani 42nd Street on September 16. The evening's performers will include two-time Tony Award nominee Daphne Rubin-Vega, Fredi Walker, other members of the original Rent cast, Brandon Victor Dixon, Nikki M. James, Nick Blaemire, Lauren Marcus, Andy Mientus, Krysta Rodriguez and Jason Tam.

Ana Villafañe Nabs Small Screen Gig

Paging Dr. Villafañe! Former vlogger and On Your Feet! star Ana Villafañe has landed a recurring role on New Amsterdam, reports TVLine. She'll be playing the role of whip-smart oncologist Valentina Castro in the series' second season. Season two of New Amsterdam will premiere on September 24 on NBC.

Jordan Donica Joins Season 2 of The CW's Charmed

The Phantom of the Opera and My Fair Lady alum Jordan Donica will join the cast of The CW's Charmed in a recurring role in season two. According to Deadline, he will play Jordan, a mysterious law student and amateur boxer that the Vera-Vaughn sisters meet in the new world in which they now find themselves. The second season is scheduled to premiere on October 11 on The CW. Fingers crossed they find an excuse for him to sing!

Frank Langella and Mark Rylance Sign On for Aaron Sorkin Film

With seven Tony Awards between the two of them, Frank Langella and Mark Rylance are Broadway titans. According to The Hollywood Reporter, they will join Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Jonathan Majors for To Kill a Mockingbird scribe Aaron Sorkin's film The Trial of the Chicago 7. The movie centers on a group of antiwar activists who were accused by the federal government of conspiracy and incitement to riot due to the protests surrounding the 1968 Democratic National Convention. The Trial of the Chicago 7 is scheduled to begin shooting this fall.

Michael Longoria to Release New Album Like They Do in the Movies

Broadway alum Michael Longoria will release a new studio album Like They Do in the Movies on October 11 via Broadway Records. The record will take fans to the cinema with a collection of his favorite songs from the silver screen, including "I Will Always Love You" from The Bodyguard, "Take My Breath Away" from Top Gun, "Unchained Melody" from Ghost and more.

P.S. Netflix's forthcoming film The Two Popes stars The Height of the Storm's Jonathan Pryce as Pope Francis. Check our the trailer below!



