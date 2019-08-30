Odds & Ends: Come From Away's Irene Sankoff & David Hein Team Up with Ellen DeGeneres for CW Series & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Come From Away Songwriting Pair Join Ellen DeGeneres for CW Series

Variety reports that Come From Away Tony-nominated songwriting couple Irene Sankoff and David Hein are set to join forces with Ellen DeGeneres for a one-hour drama series for The CW. The show will be based off of Katie McKenna’s memoir How to Get Run Over by a Truck, which tells her story about surviving against all odds after being run over by an eighteen-wheeler at the age of 24. Sankoff and Hein—no stranger to creating stories about resilience—will serve as writers and executive producers on the project. Casting and a timeline for this will be announced later.

Harriet, Starring Cynthia Erivo, to Open 2019 Urbanworld Film Festival

Look what God has done! We're counting down the days to the release of Harriet, the highly anticipated bio-flick based on the life of Harriet Tubman. Tony winner Cynthia Erivo portrays the American icon in the new film, which is set to open the 23rd annual Urbanworld Film Festival on September 18. The event is geared towards representing and celebrating diverse, international voices.

Watch Eric Anderson Perform Cut Waitress Song "Happy Enough"

Sara Bareilles' new EP What's NOT Inside: The Lost Songs from Waitress the Musical is a treat for fans of the piping hot hit. Original cast member Eric Anderson performed "Happy Enough" in a music video for the tune. Check it out below!



