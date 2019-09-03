Kyle Scatliffe Reprises Touring Turn in Broadway's Hamilton for Limited Run

Kyle Scatliffe, the multi-talented star recently seen on tour as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson in Hamilton, steps into the Broadway production for a limited engagement from September 3-26. Scatliffe temporarily replaces James Monroe Iglehart, who is currently appearing as Phil in the Public Works mounting of Hercules.



In addition to his touring turn in Hamilton, Scatliffe has been seen on Broadway in The Color Purple and Les Misérables and off-Broadway in As You Like It and Big River.



The current Hamilton cast also includes Austin Scott as Alexander Hamilton, Nicholas Christopher as George Washington, Daniel Breaker as Aaron Burr, Denée Benton as Eliza Hamilton, Mandy Gonzalez as Angelica Schuyler, Wallace Smith as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Joanna A. Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Anthony Lee Medina as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton and Euan Morton as King George.



Featuring a book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton is directed by Thomas Kail and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler, with musical direction and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire.