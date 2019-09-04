Sponsored
Chicago Run of Broadway-Bound Six Honored with Five Jeff Award Nominations

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 4, 2019
The Chicago company of "Six": (back row) Adrianna Hicks, Abby Mueller, Anna Uzele and Andrea Macasaet; (front row) Samantha Pauly and Brittney Mack
(Photo: Liz Lauren)

Nominations are here for the 2019 Jeff Equity Awards, honoring the best in Chicago theater opening in the 2018-2019 season. Among the nominees is the smash new musical Six, which played Chicago Shakespeare Theater in advance of its recently announced Broadway run (and will return to Chicago for a limited run after Broadway performances begin).

Six was nominated in the top category of Production—Musical—Large, along with nods for music direction (Roberta Duchak), lighting design (Tim Deiling), direction (creators Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage) and Ensemble—Musical or Revue.

Other nominees of note include Tony winner David Cromer (The Band's Visit, The Sound Inside), nominated for his direction of Next to Normal at Writers Theatre, and Tony winner Pam MacKinnon (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, The Parisian Woman), nommed for directing Downstate at Steppenwolf Theatre Company.

Jeff Award winners will be revealed at a ceremony slated to take place at the Drury Lane Theatre on October 21. For a look at the full slate of 2019 nominees, click here.

