See David Byrne & More Gear Up for Broadway's American Utopia

by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 4, 2019

Broadway has never seen anything quite like this! After a sold-out world tour, innovative pop/rock icon David Byrne’s acclaimed theatrical concert American Utopia begins Broadway performances at the Hudson Theatre on October 4. In the production, he shares the spotlight with an ensemble of 11 musical artists from around the world. The theatrical event includes songs from his album American Utopia as well as songs from Talking Heads and his solo career. On September 4, Byrne, production consultant Alex Timbers and the entire company gathered together at New York Live Arts to meet the press. Peek at the pics, and then experience this major moment for theater and music live at the Hudson Theatre!

American Utopia's production consultant Alex Timbers, David Byrne and choreographer Annie-B Parson get together.

David Byrne's American Utopia

Following a sold-out world tour, David Byrne's acclaimed theatrical concert comes to Broadway.
