Kristine Nielsen, Aidan Quinn & More Set for The Young Man From Atlanta at Signature

Full casting is here for the upcoming off-Broadway revival of Horton Foote's The Young Man From Atlanta. Michael Wilson will direct the previously announced production of Signature Theatre, set to begin previews on November 5 and open on November 24 at the Pershing Square Signature Center.



The cast will include two-time Tony nominee Kristine Nielsen (Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus) as Lily Dale, two-time Emmy nominee Aidan Quinn (Elementary) as Will Kidder, Jon Orsini (The Nance) as Carson, Devon Abner (The Trip to Bountiful) as Ted Cleveland Jr., Dan Bittner (Brittany Runs a Marathon) as Tom Jackson, Pat Bowie (The Orphans' Home Cycle) as Etta Doris and Larry Pine (Evening at the Talk House) as Pete Davenport. Additional casting is to come.



Set against the backdrop of a rapidly modernizing 1950s Houston, the drama centers on an aging couple still reeling from the death of their only child.



The creative team will include Jeff Cowie (scenic design), Van Broughton Ramsey (costume design), David Lander (lighting design) and John Gromada (sound design and original music).



The Young Man From Atlanta is scheduled to play a limited engagement through December 8.