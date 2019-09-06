Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Ato Blankson-Wood, James Cusati-Moyer, Irene Sofia Lucio, Jeremy O. Harris, Sullivan Jones, Chalia La Tour, Paul Alexander Nolan, Joaquina Kalukango & Annie McNamara
(Photos by Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

On Top of the World! See Slave Play Scribe Jeremy O. Harris & More Strike a Pose Ahead of Broadway Bow

Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Sep 6, 2019

After a sold-out run off-Broadway at New York Theatre Workshop, Jeremy O. Harris' Slave Play is gearing up to bow on Broadway. The story takes place on the MacGregor Plantation, where fear and desire intertwine. The buzzed-about play, which marks Harris' Broadway debut as a playwright, sheds new light on race, gender and sexuality in 21st-century America. On September 5, Harris, stars Paul Alexander Nolan and Joaquina Kalukango, Ato Blankson-Wood, James Cusati-Moyer, Irene Sofia Lucio, Chalia La Tour and Annie McNamara gathered together at the Standard Hotel in New York city to meet the press and pose for some gorgeous shots along the Manhattan skyline. Check out the pics, and then go see Slave Play, which will begin performances on September 10 at the John Golden Theatre.

Slave Play scribe Jeremy O. Harris and star Joaquina Kalukango share a laugh.
Playwright Jeremy O. Harris is making his Broadway debut with Slave Play.
Slave Play stars Paul Alexander Nolan and Joaquina Kalukango get together. See them in the production beginning on September 10 at the John Golden Theatre.

Slave Play

Jeremy O. Harris' acclaimed work transfers to Broadway.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Broadway's Music Man Revival Adds Four More Tony Winners to the Cast
  2. J. Quinton Johnson, Isabelle McCalla, Michael Park & Rebecca Luker to Lead Footloose at the Kennedy Center
  3. Prince of Egypt Musical Completes Casting for U.K. Premiere in London's West End
  4. Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton & Charlie Cox Make Broadway Debuts with Opening of Betrayal
  5. TEDxBroadway Announces Complete Speaker Lineup for 2019 Event

Star Files

Ato Blankson-Wood
Joaquina Kalukango
Paul Alexander Nolan
Newsletters