On Top of the World! See Slave Play Scribe Jeremy O. Harris & More Strike a Pose Ahead of Broadway Bow

After a sold-out run off-Broadway at New York Theatre Workshop, Jeremy O. Harris' Slave Play is gearing up to bow on Broadway. The story takes place on the MacGregor Plantation, where fear and desire intertwine. The buzzed-about play, which marks Harris' Broadway debut as a playwright, sheds new light on race, gender and sexuality in 21st-century America. On September 5, Harris, stars Paul Alexander Nolan and Joaquina Kalukango, Ato Blankson-Wood, James Cusati-Moyer, Irene Sofia Lucio, Chalia La Tour and Annie McNamara gathered together at the Standard Hotel in New York city to meet the press and pose for some gorgeous shots along the Manhattan skyline. Check out the pics, and then go see Slave Play, which will begin performances on September 10 at the John Golden Theatre.

Slave Play scribe Jeremy O. Harris and star Joaquina Kalukango share a laugh.

Playwright Jeremy O. Harris is making his Broadway debut with Slave Play.