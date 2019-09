Harold Pinter's Betrayal is back on Broadway. Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton and Charlie Cox star in the drama, which charts a seven-year romance between Emma (Ashton) and Jerry (Cox), the wife and best friend of Robert (Hiddleston), Emma’s husband. A slew of stars were in attendance for opening night at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre and the party at THE POOL on September 5. Take a look at the photo gallery, and see the revival on Broadway through December 8!

Betrayal co-stars Tom Hiddleston and Charlie Cox pal around on opening night.