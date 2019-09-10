The Height of the Storm, Starring Jonathan Pryce & Eileen Atkins, Begins Broadway Run

The Height of the Storm, a new play by Florian Zeller (The Father), begins its Broadway run at Manhattan Theatre Club's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on September 10. Jonathan Kent repeats his work as director from a recent West End staging, with stars Eileen Atkins and Jonathan Pryce reprising their work on Broadway. The production will officially open on September 24.



Translated by Christopher Hampton, The Height of the Storm centers on the lives of André (Pryce) and Madeleine (Atkins), who have been filled with the everyday pleasures and unfathomable mysteries of a 50-year-long marriage. When suddenly their life together begins to unravel, a loving relationship is faced with the inevitability of change.



Joining Atkins and Pryce in the cast are West End co-stars Amanda Drew, James Hillier and Lucy Cohu, reprising their performances as Anne, The Man and The Woman, respectively, alongside Lisa O'Hare as Elise.



The production features scenic and costume design by Anthony Ward, lighting design by Hugh Vanstone, sound design by Paul Groothuis and original compositions by Gary Yershon.



The Height of the Storm is scheduled to play a limited engagement through November 17.