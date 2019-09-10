Jeremy O. Harris' Slave Play Arrives on Broadway

On the heels of an acclaimed 2018 world premiere staging at New York Theatre Workshop, Jeremy O. Harris' acclaimed debut work Slave Play begins its Broadway run on September 10. Robert O'Hara repeats his work as director of the production, scheduled to officially open at the Golden Theatre on October 6.



Slave Play follows the lives of six people living at the MacGregor Plantation, where fear and desire entwine in the shadow of the Master's House.



Reprising their performances from New York Theatre Workshop are Paul Alexander Nolan as Jim, Ato Blankson-Wood as Gary, James Cusati-Moyer as Dustin, Sullivan Jones as Phillip, Chalia La Tour as Teá, Irene Sofia Lucio as Patricia and Annie McNamara as Alana; they are joined by Joaquina Kalukango as Kaneisha.



Harris wrote Slave Play in his first semester of the graduate playwriting program at the Yale School of Drama, where he is currently a student. His second play, "Daddy," made its world premiere in a co-production with the New Group and the Vineyard Theatre earlier this year.



Slave Play features scenic design by Clint Ramos, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Jiyoun Chang, sound design/original music by Lindsay Jones, movement by Byron Easley and intimacy/fight direction by Claire Warden.



The Broadway production is scheduled to play a limited engagement through January 5, 2020.