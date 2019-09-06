See Sarah Jessica Parker , Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Star James Snyder & More Make Magic in Times Square

Now this is how to celebrate a new school year! Harry Potter fans gathered in Times Square for a magical welcome "Back to Hogwarts" on the evening of September 5. Broadway alum and Harry Potter fan Sarah Jessica Parker hosted the evening alongside the cast of Broadway's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, including stars James Snyder, Nicholas Podany and Bubba Weiler. With the wave of SJP's wand, fans witnessed a jaw-dropping takeover of nearly all of the screens that light up Times Square, revealing a never-before-seen Harry Potter and the Cursed Child campaign in celebration of the Tony-winning play's global expansion. Take a look at the photos from the enchanting event, and then experience Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Lyric Theatre!

The screens that light up Times Square displayed the words, "Sometimes darkness comes from unexpected places."