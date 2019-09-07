Mean Girls Star Taylor Louderman on Leaving the Plastics Behind and What She'll Miss

In the corporate world, employees leaving a job are often asked to sit through an exit interview with HR about their time at the company. That concept doesn’t exist for Broadway performers, but we love checking in with stars as they finish up a successful run. Taylor Louderman, nabbed a Tony nom for playing the pretty and poisonous Regina George in Mean Girls on Broadway and won the 2018 Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for Favorite Dive Performance. In addition to Mean Girls, Louderman has appeared on Broadway in Kinky Boots and Bring It On, and she made a splash as Wendy in NBC’s Peter Pan Live! among other screen credits. Louderman will play her final performance in Mean Girls on September 8. We asked the triple threat what she’ll miss and what she won’t as she gives up the queen bee crown in the musical comedy.



How did you feel when you first got this job?

I felt a mix of pride, excitement and fear. It is elating to hear a “yes!” in our business. This is often followed by anxiety about three days later over whether you’re the most competent for the job and the vulnerability of putting your work on display in a work culture that can be harshly critical.



How do you feel now that you’re leaving?

Bittersweet. I will miss many of the people at the August Wilson Theatre, and the sense of accomplishment I felt walking home after each show. I will not miss the stagnate feeling of doing the same thing over again with the expectation that it remains the same as it was a year ago, and therefore little room for growth. I will also not miss giving back stage tours to my sister’s friend’s cousin twice removed.



What are three words you would use to describe your experience?

Rigorous, transformative and unexpected



What was the easiest thing about this job?

Sharing a dressing room with Erika Henningsen.



What was the hardest thing?

The schedule; only getting Mondays off for a year makes it tough to spend time with loved ones if they’re on the opposite schedule. The transition from crafting with creatives every day and pushing your limits with a team to post-opening night when creatives leave and you have to recreate the same magic.



What was the highlight of your time at this job?

Working with collaborators who trusted and believed in me. I got to take ownership and be creative during this process, which I don’t always get to do or feel.



What skills do you think are required for future job applicants?

Required: thick skin, thick vocal cords, strong work ethic. Will make for a better experience for everyone: gracious, kind, self-compassionate, a good role model.



What advice would you give to future employees in your job position?

Find balance. Learn what brings you joy outside of work. Sleep, drink tons of water. Stress affects your vocal cords.



How do you think you’ve grown?

A ton. This has been a very empowering experience. It has given me permission to believe in myself. Playing Regina forced me to study and unlock a confidence I never understood- something I challenge every woman to work at. #PositiveInnerMonologue I’ve learned a lot about the industry, too, and what sort of projects fulfill me most.



Why are you leaving?

I feel like I have maximized my potential for growth. It is challenging to find joy in performing currently, which hopefully is just burn out, but I’m open to it being more than that. I say all of that with a smile.



What will you miss the most?

The satisfaction of knowing I am a part of something every night that inspires others. Inspiration is a powerful tool that can blossom into a lot of goodness.

