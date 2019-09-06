Sponsored
Jeanine Tesori & David Henry Hwang's New Musical Soft Power Gets Extension at Public Theater

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 6, 2019

Off-Broadway's Public Theater has announced a one-week extension to the upcoming New York premiere staging of Soft Power. Originally announced to run through November 3, the production will now conclude its limited off-Broadway engagement on November 10. The new musical is scheduled to begin previews on September 24 and officially open on October 15.

Featuring a book and lyrics by David Henry Hwang (M. Butterfly) and music/additional lyrics by Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home), Soft Power is set following the 2016 election. It centers on a Chinese executive who is visiting America and falls in love with a good-hearted U.S. leader as the power balance between their two countries shifts.

As previously announced, initial casting includes Alyse Alan Louis, Billy Bustamante, Kendyl Ito, Francis Jue, Austin Ku, Raymond J. Lee, Jaygee Macapugay, Daniel May, Paul HeeSang Miller, Geena Quintos, Conrad Ricamora, Trevor Salter, Kyra Smith, Emily Stillings, Emily Trumble and John Yi.

Leigh Silverman will direct the production, which will feature choreography by Sam Pinkleton. Soft Power is being produced as a co-commission and co-production with Center Theatre Group.

Jeanine Tesori & David Henry Hwang
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Soft Power

David Henry Hwang and Jeanine Tesori's groundbreaking new musical-within-a-play receives its New York premiere at The Public Theater.
