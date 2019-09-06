Odds & Ends: Tonya Pinkins to Direct Collection of Feminist Plays Off-Broadway & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Tonya Pinkins to Direct Collection of Feminist Plays Off-Broadway

Tony winner Tonya Pinkins has assembled an exciting evening of feminist plays set to appear as part of the 2019-2020 season of off-Broadway's The Tank. Pinkins will direct the production, titled Tonya Pinkins' Truth and Reconciliation: Womyn Working it Out!, scheduled to run from October 3-6. Featuring 10-minute works by Pinkins, Lucy Thurber, Glory Kadigan, Carmen Rivera, Nandita Shenoy, Kristine M. Reyes, Jasmine McLeish, Angela Sclafani and Nikkole Salter, the evening's themes will focus on different ways womyn oppress one another and how they find ways to heal. For a look at the full lineup of works set to appear as part of The Tank's new season, click here.



Ana Villafañe to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Concert-Hosting Gig at the W

Ana Villafañe, strong-voiced On Your Feet! star and Drama League-nominated standout of Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties, has been named emcee of the upcoming three-part concert series El Conjunto. Set to appear in The Living Room Lounge inside the W Times Square Hotel, the concerts will run on September 15, September 29 and October 13, at 7:00pm each night. Each night, presented in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, will feature stars of both stage and screen, performing together with musical director Justin Ramos to celebrate Latinx culture and music. The concert series is presented by Viva Broadway and the Broadway League.



Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees Receives Final Extension Off-Broadway

The acclaimed new solo play Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees has been given a final extension through October 6 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. Novak's celebrated one-woman comedy was originally announced to play a limited run at the Cherry Lane Theatre through August 18 and moved to the Lortel last month. Novak's play is described as an unexpectedly philosophical show that's part feminist outcry, part coming-of-age tale of triumph. Directed by John Early, the play is presented by Natasha Lyonne and executive-produced by Mike Birbiglia.



HB Studio to Perform Testimony from U.S. House Judiciary Committee Hearing on Protecting Dreamers

HB Studio has announced American Scoreboard, an upcoming series of actor-performed, verbatim readings of actual U.S. Congressional Hearing transcripts. The series will kick off on September 16 at 7:00pm at NYC's HB Playwrights Theatre with a performance of the testimony given on March 6, 2019 before the U.S. House Judiciary Committee on Protecting Dreamers and TPS (Temporary Protected Status) recipients. The cast of the September 16 reading will include Jonathan David, Lorraine de Silva, Sizo Mahlangu, Nelson Menell and Jenna Zhu. Admission is free; reservations can be made here.



P.S. Anthony Ramos is releasing a solo album on October 25. Get a first listen below!