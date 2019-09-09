Sponsored
Eric Rosen to Direct Claybourne Elder, Denis O’Hare & Johanna Day in New Film Netuser

by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 9, 2019
Claybourne Elder & Eric Rosen
(Photo: Bruce Glikas for Broadway.com)

Acclaimed director Eric Rosen has assembled a group of celebrated stage stars for the new short film Netuser. Claybourne Elder (Torch Song), Tony winner Denis O'Hare (Take Me Out) and two-time Tony nominee Johanna Day (Sweat) will head the cast of the film, which is scheduled for a 2020 release.

Denis O'Hare
(Photo: Chris Delmas/Getty Images)

Written and directed by Rosen, Netuser is ripped from current headlines about the 2020 elections. It centers on Peter Sardovski (O'Hare), who has a dream that an openly LGBT candidate is assassinated and takes to his platform to sound the alarm—inadvertently becoming the victim of an overwhelming backlash. Threats to his family expose dark truths about Peter's own history, exposed by an unknown assailant who has much to gain by bringing Peter's family down.

Elder will co-star as Sardovski's husband, with Day as his sister-in-law and Tatiana Wechsler completing the cast as his editor. Netuser is produced by James McKay/Big Universe Adventures.

 

