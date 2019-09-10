DateMe: An OkCupid Experiment to End Run at Off-Broadway's Westside Theatre

The new off-Broadway musical #DateMe: An OkCupid Experiment has scheduled a final performance date of September 15 at the Westside Theatre. The production began previews on June 20 and officially opened on July 8. At the time of its closing, #DateMe: An OkCupid Experiment will have played 65 total performances.



Written by Robyn Lynne Norris, Bob Ladewig and Frank Caeti and developed by Diane Alexander, #DateMe: An OkCupid Experiment follows Robyn (played by Kaitlyn Black), who is unlucky in love but determined to understand it better, so she logs on to the world's most popular dating site: OkCupid. Creating 38 "undateable" profiles as an interactive scientific investigation into online dating, she unwittingly sets in motion the social experiment of our generation.



Rounding out the cast are Megan Sikora, Chris Alvarado, Jillian Gottlieb, Jonathan Gregg, Eric Lockley and Liz Wisan.



Director Lorin Latarro leads a creative team that also includes David Arsenault (scenic design), Vanessa Leuck (costume design), Travis McHale (lighting design), Kevin Heard (sound design), Sam Hains (projection and interconnectivity design) and Jonathan Mastro (music direction).