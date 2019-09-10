See Oscar Winner Marisa Tomei, Emun Elliott & More Get Ready for The Rose Tattoo

Marisa Tomei is returning to the Great White Way in Tennesse Williams' The Rose Tattoo. The Oscar winner will take on the role of Serafina, a widow who rekindles her desire for love, lust and life in the arms of a fiery suitor (played by Emun Elliott). Directed by Trip Cullman, the play also features Andréa Burns, Greg Hildreth, Cassie Beck, Burke Swanson, Ella Rubin, Carolyn Mignini, Paige Gilbert, Alexander Bello, Tina Benko, Susan Cella, Isabella Iannelli, Ellyn Marie Marsh, Portia, Ella Rubin, Jennifer Sánchez, Constance Shulman, Burke Swanson and Jacob Michael Laval. The stars met the press at the Roundabout rehearsal hall on September 5. Take a look at the photos, and then see The Rose Tattoo at the American Airlines Theatre!

The Rose Tattoo's Cassie Beck, Greg Hildreth, Constance Shulman and Tina Benko snap a pic.