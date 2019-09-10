Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

See Oscar Winner Marisa Tomei, Emun Elliott & More Get Ready for The Rose Tattoo

Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Sep 10, 2019
Emun Elliott, Marisa Tomei & Trip Cullman
(Photos: Daniel Rader)

Marisa Tomei is returning to the Great White Way in Tennesse Williams' The Rose Tattoo. The Oscar winner will take on the role of Serafina, a widow who rekindles her desire for love, lust and life in the arms of a fiery suitor (played by Emun Elliott). Directed by Trip Cullman, the play also features Andréa Burns, Greg Hildreth, Cassie Beck, Burke Swanson, Ella Rubin, Carolyn Mignini, Paige Gilbert, Alexander Bello, Tina Benko, Susan Cella, Isabella Iannelli, Ellyn Marie Marsh, Portia, Ella Rubin, Jennifer Sánchez, Constance Shulman, Burke Swanson and Jacob Michael Laval. The stars met the press at the Roundabout rehearsal hall on September 5. Take a look at the photos, and then see The Rose Tattoo at the American Airlines Theatre!

The Rose Tattoo's Cassie Beck, Greg Hildreth, Constance Shulman and Tina Benko snap a pic.
See The Rose Tattoo beginning on September 19 at the American Airlines Theatre!

The Rose Tattoo

Marisa Tomei stars in the Broadway revival of Tennesse Williams' Tony-winning play.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Chicago Will Partner with Broadway.com on The Search for Roxie! Casting Call & Video Series
  2. Mean Girls Star Taylor Louderman on Leaving the Plastics Behind
  3. In Advance of The Politician, Netflix Announces Ben Platt Concert Special
  4. Hercules Footage Is Here! Watch Jelani Alladin, Krysta Rodriguez & More 'Go the Distance' in Central Park
  5. Fall for Five Fantastic New Shows! Must-Do Events for the Week of September 9 to 15

Star Files

Emun Elliott
Greg Hildreth
Marisa Tomei
Newsletters